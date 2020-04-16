Margaret Elizabeth Roberts Dawson passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was born on March 24, 1927, to the late John W. Roberts and Mary Hackworth Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack David Dawson. Margaret graduated from Altavista High School and Phillips Business College in Lynchburg. She was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Altavista. She retired from The Lane Company in Altavista where she worked as a secretary for many years. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Christine Dawson Henderson of Nathalie, along with several cousins. A special thank you to the Autumn Care Nursing & Rehab for all the care and support that was given these past 6 years. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020, in the parking lot of Finch and Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista by the Rev. Eddie Graves with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery. While in the parking lot, please tune-in to 87.9 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile. For those wishing to view Margaret, viewing will be available from 12 until 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 387, Altavista, VA 24517 of a Charity of your choice. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.