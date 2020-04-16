Margaret Elizabeth Roberts Dawson passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was born on March 24, 1927, to the late John W. Roberts and Mary Hackworth Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack David Dawson. Margaret graduated from Altavista High School and Phillips Business College in Lynchburg. She was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Altavista. She retired from The Lane Company in Altavista where she worked as a secretary for many years. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Christine Dawson Henderson of Nathalie, along with several cousins. A special thank you to the Autumn Care Nursing & Rehab for all the care and support that was given these past 6 years. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020, in the parking lot of Finch and Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista by the Rev. Eddie Graves with interment to follow in Green Hill Cemetery. While in the parking lot, please tune-in to 87.9 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile. For those wishing to view Margaret, viewing will be available from 12 until 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 387, Altavista, VA 24517 of a Charity of your choice. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Dawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

