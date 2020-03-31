Latoya Lynette Dawson LaToya "Toya" Lynette Dawson, was born on October 7, 1975, to Royal and Patricia Booker. LaToya accepted the Lord and was baptized at an early age at Peaceful Grove Baptist Church in Concord, Va. She was kind, friendly and a loving person. LaToya Quietly departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence in Colonial Heights, Va. when she was called to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Joe Lewis Banks and Thomas N. Booker "Billy". Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of those who loved her. She is survived by three children, TaBari Dawson, of Lynchburg, TaRiya and TaNija Dawson, both of Rustburg; a devoted and loving friend, Eugene Hollis, of Colonial Heights, Va.; one sister, LaTwanya Booker, of Madison Heights; one brother, Cory Booker, of Concord, Va.; two loving grandparents, Shirley Banks and Harriet Booker, both of Concord, Va.; three nephews, two nieces; two devoted aunts, Barbara Mosley (Terry), of Richmond, Va., and Monica Banks, of Roanoke, Va.; four great aunts, five uncles, four great uncles, and a host of devoted cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Peaceful Grove Baptist Church, Concord, Va., with the Rev. William R. Venable, officiating. Service will follow COVID19 VA State of Emergency declaration. Family and friends may view on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
In memory
