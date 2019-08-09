A service celebrating the life of Kenneth Royal Dawson will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Christy Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
