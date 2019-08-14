Gorden Edward "Ed" Dawson Gorden Edward "Ed" Dawson, 77, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at his home. Born on February 22, 1942, in Ioueka, West Virginia, Ed was the son of the late Edward Nicholas and Pearl Crane Dawson. Ed was retired as a heavy equipment operator, and the owner of Ed's Garage in Madison Heights, a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served in Viet Nam, and a member of Clifford Baptist Church . In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Coleman Dawson; and three sisters, Rosalee Dawson, Wilda Dawson, and Loretta Dawson. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jean Rieger Dawson of Amherst; one son, Keith Dawson (Olga) of Amherst; five daughters, Leela Gray (Tony) of Tampa, Fla., Laura Lee Auriemma (George) of Seminole, Fla., Heather Walker of Lindsay, Okla., Jenny Desko (Bill) of Midlothian, Va., and Vanessa Kennmur (Justin) of Tallahassee Fla.; two sisters, Audrey Kelly (Larry) of Winter Park, Fla., and Louella Cotton (Larry) of Thibodaux, La.; four brothers, Randy Dawson (Pattie) of Middlebourne, W.Va., Warren Dawson of Reader, W.Va., John Dawson (Jennifer) of Forest, Va., and Wiley Dawson (Kathy) of Benwood, W.Va.; ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Ed also played a special role in the lives of The Samuels Brothers and their respective families. The family will receive visitors at 12 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Clifford Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow privately at the Dawson Family Cemetery. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst, www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
