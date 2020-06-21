David Lee Dawson 89, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Lynchburg on April 14, 1931, a son of the late Roy Dawson and Virgie Woody Dawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister; a stepdaughter, Becky Ramsey; close friends, Max Power and George Shipp; and his faithful canines, Ursa and Shin. David served his country in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy. He retired from B&W and was co-owner of Henry's Café and Uncles Sam's Café. Being a man of many interests, he was a member of the Gem & Mineral Society, The Lynchburg Bird Club, a Master Naturalist and an honorary member B.R.A.H.M.S. He also enjoyed fishing and gatherings where friends could enjoy good food and music. He is survived by his devoted children, Kim Dawson of Madison Heights, David Allen Dawson (Amy) of Lynchburg; stepdaughter, Brenda Ambrose (Ed) of Shallotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Terri Smith (Adam), Noah Dawson; step-grandchildren, Damon Finecy and Lacy; and his great-granddog, Knala. He is also survived by his close friends, he considered family, Iris Power, his fishing partners, Mike Booth and James Pulley (Libby), along with his Melrose Family and his Meadows of The Dam Mountain Family. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of David's life will be held at The Long Island Ruritan Club, 7160 Long Island Road, Long Island, Va. 24569 on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to an Environmental Charity or the Charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

