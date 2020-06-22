April 14, 1931 - June 18, 2020 David "Alfalfa" Dawson, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The family will receive friends tonight, Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, from 6 until 8 p.m. A celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Long Island Ruritan Club, 7160 Long Island Road, Long Island, Va. 24569. Please join his friends, family, nieces, and nephews for food and music on Saturday after the services. Relaxed casual dress is more than welcome. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

