Anne Dudley Dawson, 76, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George Dawson. Born February 20, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Murrell T. Dudley and Sara Magann Dudley. She was retired from Amherst Elementary School where she served as secretary for over 25 years. Her main focus in life was caring for her family. She always made time to attend every ball game of her sons and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, George "Hank" Dawson III and his wife, Kim, of Madison Heights and William "Bill" Dawson and his wife, Amy, of Amherst; her sister, Janet Foster of Amherst; and eight grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, Dylan, Reed, Reaghan, Nicholas, Cooper and Ryker; and a special niece, Debbie Brown and her husband, Peronneau. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Amherst Cemetery with Dr. Derik Hamby officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Dawson, Anne Dudley
