Floyd Dawkins Jr. Floyd Dawkins Jr., 86, of Evington, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, after a long illness. Floyd was born on July 9, 1933, to the late Floyd Dawkins and Lela Holman Dawkins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lora Palmer Dawkins; one brother, Samuel Dawkins; one sister, Violet Dawkins; and a faithful aunt, Dossie Mae "Annie" Davis. Floyd served in the U.S. Navy, was a celebrated boxing champion, a retired Federal Postal worker of 35+ years and an avid golfer, sharing his passion with many over the years. Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Anitra (Cedric) Taylor of Riverdale, Ga.; grandchildren, Jared Brown and Brytnee Brown of Jonesboro, Ga.; one great-grandchild, Amir Brown; one sister, Sarah Ann Dawkins of Tampa, Fla.; a dedicated brother and sister-in-law, John (Luwatha) Dawkins Sr. of Evington, Va.; one sister-in-law, Lorine (Jerry) Draughon of Springdale, Md.; loyal caregivers, Sebastian and Jeri Dawkins, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Mt. Evergreen Baptist Church, in Evington with the Rev. Bertram L. Davis, Sr., officiating and the Rev. Hugh Oulds Sr. as Eulogist. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. Military honors will be held by American Legion Post 16. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
