William F. Davis "Bill", age 78, of Timberlake, husband of Linda H. Davis went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Born on June 26, 1941 in Danville, Va., he was the son of the late Jewel Leonard Davis and Lois Scearce Davis. In addition to his wife, Linda Hill Davis, he is survived by one brother, Rayburn Davis and wife, Ann Davis of Danville; two children, Blake Edward Davis and wife, Laura Knight Davis of South Carolina, Anthony Todd Davis and wife, Laura Kay Davis of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Camryn, Coltin, and Cassie Davis of South Carolina, Amory and Caelyn Davis of Lynchburg. After his service in the Navy, Bill enjoyed working and cared for the people he worked with, but since retirement his favorite past-time was spending time with family and grandkids. He enjoyed sports, car shows, & Nascar, but especially loved traveling the countryside with his wife of 51 years. He will be truly missed by those who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Forest United Methodist Church at 1150 Burnbridge Rd, Forest, Va. Burch & Messier Funeral Home is assisting the Family during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pearson Cancer Center or American Cancer Society.
Davis, William "Bill" F.
To plant a tree in memory of William Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.