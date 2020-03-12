William Abraham Davis, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Saturday, February 5, 1938, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Walter Otey Davis and Susie Crawford Davis. Bill was retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation. He is survived by his wife, Irma Carwile Davis; his daughter, Vicky Lynn Cheatham; and two grandchildren, Kristina Cheatham, Taylor Cheatham. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
