Travis Davis Travis Antonio Davis, 39, departed this life on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 20, 1980, to Juanita Braxton and Larry Johnson. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Davis and Bertha Davis and paternal grandmother, Minnie Johnson. He is survived by three daughters, I'ayana Davis, Payton Davis, and Paige Davis; his fiancée, whom he adored, Shannon Parrish; one brother, Larry (Squirmy) Johnson Jr.; two sisters, Destiney (Lucas) Jones and Shelly Johnson; grandfather, Lawrence Johnson; his family at England Stove Works; four nephews, two nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Anderson, officiating. The interment will be held at the Christian Aid Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 7 until 8 p.m. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

