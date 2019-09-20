Thomas William Davis, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Kay Smith Davis. Born in Arlington, October 17, 1947, he was the son of the late George R. Davis and Ethel Measor Davis. He was a graduate of Lynchburg College and member of the Sigma Mu Sigma fraternity. He was a retired banker, longtime member of the Timberlake Lions Club and member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Benjamin P. Davis of Raleigh, N.C.; two daughters, Liza A. Davis and Jane M. Davis of Lynchburg; one sister, Pamela Davis Orr and her husband, David of Arlington; one granddaughter, Campbell Davis of Raleigh, N.C.; two nieces, Lindsay Mutchler and Brooke Orr; and one nephew, Daniel Orr. A memorial service celebrating this life will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Chaplain David Orr and Celebrant Carol Tyree officiating. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, www.lynchburghumane.org. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the Davis family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
