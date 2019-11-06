Terry Allen Davis, 70, of Gladys, died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Judith Stinnett Davis. He was born on December 25, 1948, in Mississippi, a son of the late Loran Davis and Mary Jo Cardullo Goltz. He was a member of Clifford Baptist Church and a retired mechanic. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Melissa Jennings and her husband, Sydney of Gladys; three grandchildren, Haley, Julie and Trey; and one great-granddaughter Hallie. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Mike Fitzgerald with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.