Shirley Mae Turner Davis, age 70 of Chatham, departed this life on Friday, January 25, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Plain Baptist Church, 3746 Johnson Mtn. Rd., Evington, VA 24550. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Friends may view on Friday from 12 until 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
