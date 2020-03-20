Sarah Jane Warren Davis, dearly loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by her family whom she loved to the moon and back. Jane was born in San Diego, California, on December 7, 1944, to Sarah Finger Warren and Harry Calvin Warren, who preceded her in death. Wanting to raise their young family in the east, Jane's parents returned to their home state of North Carolina and soon after made their home in Roanoke, Virginia. When Jane was 10 years old her family moved to Lynchburg, where Jane entered Garland Rhodes School and began making lifelong friends. Jane treasured these friends and those she made at Robert E. Lee Middle School before going to E.C. Glass High School. At the age of 13 Jane fell in love with William Ashby Davis with whom she shared a love affair which will end only with William's passing. The two celebrated two anniversaries, the day they met, October 24, 1957, and their wedding day on June 25, 1966. Jane was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Hillside Garden Club and the Junior League of Lynchburg and was an especially proud and dedicated supporter of the Lynchburg Academy of Fine Arts. One of her greatest honors was to serve in the care of those she named as her people, administering the affairs of others who could not care for themselves. Jane is survived by her husband, William; and her children, Caroline Davis Malott and her husband, Michael Christopher Malott; Susannah Davis Cox and her husband, Ronald Chadwick Schoew Cox (Chad) and William Ashby Davis Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Moe Davis. Lily, as Jane was called by her grandchildren, is survived by Sarah Malott Laverty (Sam), Jane Malott Coleman (Janie), John Dawson Malott (Jack), Gabriel Chadwick Cox (Gabe), Corinne Belle Cox, Michael Alan Davis and William Ashby Davis III (Ashby); and a great-granddaughter, Riley Hampton Coleman. Jane also leaves her sister, Anne Warren Hoskins and her husband, William Hoskins, who with their daughters, Sarah Hoskins Boone and Lyne Hoskins Dempster and their families, loved Jane dearly. Jane often felt she had raised her husband's brother, William Earle Betts III, who had known and loved Jane since he was a little boy. She is survived by Earle and his much-loved wife, Nicole Betts; their children, Margaret Houston Betts, William Spencer Betts, and Anne Coalter Betts; and granddaughter, Hunter Rose Betts. Preceding Jane in death was William's sister, Heloise Betts Wall and brother-in- law James Calvin Wall Jr. Her children, Mary Singleton Wall (Day), Noah Betts Wall, and Paloma Angelica Wall survive her. Jane's steadfast positivity, optimism, as well as warmth, generosity and abounding personal charm enchanted every person blessed to occupy a place in her circle. A heartfelt greeting of "tell me something good" led to captivating conversations of the news in Lynchburg, family affairs and tales of far-away lands. Her dazzling smile and sparkling sea-blue eyes made you feel like the only person in the room. She greeted each day early and with a smile and oftentimes a song, as she drank her cup of instant coffee. Jane loved travel, everything turquoise blue, her car with its signature O Moon plates, a good bargain, and her time at Snickers, her beach home in Duck, North Carolina. Sundrenched and salty hours with her mother Honey, the smell of cinnamon toast and sunscreen, puzzles and the mysterious company of mermaids marked the long and sultry summer days with Jane. Lifelong and treasured friends of Jane's gathered at Snickers annually for "Nags to Nags Head" to soak up the comradery, the laughter, the shared secrets, smiles, mischief and mayhem that build lifelong companionship. A part of Jane's heart will always be in Colorado, and no mention of Jane would be complete without recalling summers in Crested Butte, Colorado with great friends, especially Edgar and Betsy, Kitty and Leighton. Jane especially treasured Sunday services at Tin Cup Church, hiking the beautiful trails, and above all being with William. Jane often said in the past few months how lucky we were to have had this time together and we were. Farewell, little mermaid, and look in on us when you can. We will always love you to the moon and back! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tin Cup Community Chapel, 1471 N. Sugarland Road, Washington, IN 47501, or another charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuenralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.