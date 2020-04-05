Roger D. Davis, of Appomattox, surrounded by his family, went to heaven on Friday, April 3, 2020, where he will wait for the love of his life and devoted wife of 57 years, Penny S. Davis. Father to Cheryl Tweedy, Jeff Davis (Beth) and Paul Davis (Arlene). Grandfather to Jacob, Katie, Zachary, Matthew and Andrew. Faithful member of Freedom Word Church. Retired from B&W. Proudly served in the United States Air Force. Son of Embra and Betty Davis. Brother to Gene, Edna, Perry and Jane. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Freedom Word Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
