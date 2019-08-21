Robert Lee Davis Sr. "Pretty" was born on January 4, 1939, to the late Jessie Davis and Mildred Hull Davis Bolding. God sent an angel to peacefully escort him home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Community Funeral Home directing

