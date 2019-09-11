Nancy Witt Davis, 80, of 327 Nickland Drive, Evington, went to her eternal home on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Gary Langston Davis for 60 years. She was born on April 12, 1939, in Appomattox County, a daughter of the late William Edward Witt Sr. and Amanda Louise Reynolds Witt. Nancy was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and served as treasurer. She worked at Waytec for many years, but her true calling was homemaker. No home was like Granny's and it was a home to all with a hot meal on the table that would make any other pale in comparison. She loved the beach, a good shopping trip, and Christmas time, but most of all, she loved her family fiercely. A beloved wife, momma, granny, sister, aunt, friend - our hearts ache for her, but she has loved us well all of her years. We smile through tears knowing for the first time in a very long time, she is walking again and better yet, it's on the streets of gold with her Lord and Savior. She is survived by a son, Mark Davis and his wife, Dana, of Coppell, Texas; a daughter, Tonya Tweedy and her husband, William, of Lynch Station; three brothers, Lewis Witt and his wife, Song, of Woodbridge, Johnny Witt and his wife, Ann, of Evington, and Larry Witt and his wife, Jean, of Forest; five grandchildren, Dustin Moon, Whitney Kopanko and her husband, Justin, Ashleigh Cascio and her husband, Joey, Wesley Davis, and Trevor Davis; five great-grandchildren, Willow, Reese, Keegan, River, and Channing; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Witt Jr. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church by the Rev. Jeffrey Chapman with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately prior to the service from 12 until 1:45 p.m., at the church and other times at the residence. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Alzheimer's Asso., 355 Rio Rd. West, Ste. 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
