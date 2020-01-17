Martha Elizabeth "Sue" Davis, age 82, of Nathalie, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Walter William "Bill" Davis for 42 years. She was born in Staunton, Va. on July 12, 1937, to the late Frederick Walter King Jr. and Mildred Carter King. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Sue was a member of Childrey Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Cislo and husband, David, of Forest; granddaughters, Courtney and Megan; grandson, Brian Gay and Alexandra Dubler; great grandson, Grayson Gay; one sister, Dorothy Conner of Aberdeen, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Joyce King of Weaverville, N.C., and Francis Lipscomb of Lynchburg; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to recognize a special friend and caregiver, Faye Adams, and special friends and neighbors, Punch and Norma Hailey and their family. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Childrey Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Childrey Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Davis, Martha Elizabeth "Sue"
Service information
Jan 18
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Childrey Baptist Church Cemetery
1224 Childrey Church Road
Nathalie, VA 24577
1224 Childrey Church Road
Nathalie, VA 24577
