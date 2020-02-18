Lila Catherine Davis transitioned on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A memorial service celebrating Lila's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday February 21, 2020, at Fifth Street Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

