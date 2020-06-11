Katerine H. Davis, departed this life on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing.

To plant a tree in memory of Katerine Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

