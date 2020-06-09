May 16, 1950 - June 8, 2020 Judith Stinnett Davis, 70, of Gladys died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Terry Allen Davis. She was born May 16, 1950, in Virginia, a daughter of the late Clinton C. Stinnett and Gracie Irene Campbell Stinnett. She was a member of Clifford Baptist Church and a retired CS Tech at Virginia Baptist Hospital. She is survived by one daughter, Melissa Jennings and her husband, Sydney of Gladys; three brothers, Hal Stinnett and his wife, Ann, Calvin Stinnett and his wife, Janet and Roger Stinnett and his wife, Barbara Jean; one sister, Edith Watts; two sisters-in-law, Deloris and Pat Stinnett; three grandchildren, Haley, Julie and Trey Jennings; one great granddaughter, Hallie Jennings; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carson Stinnett and Beverly Stinnett; and a brother in law, Clyde Watts. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Mike Fitzgerald. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
