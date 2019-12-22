Joanne Nuckols Davis, 85, of Pleasant View, departed this earth to rest with her Heavenly Father on Friday, December 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 26, 1934, to the late Cecil Ora Whitten Nuckols and the late Robert Homer Nuckols. Joanne was the 8th of 9 children and was preceded in death by four brothers, Rufus Earl Nuckols, Robert Homer Nuckols Jr., Clarence Walter Nuckles, and Marvin Edward Nuckols; two sisters, Myrtle Elizabeth Nuckols and Myra Ora Nuckols Hunt; as well as a dear and devoted niece, Patricia Gayle Coles. Joanne was born and raised in Pleasant View and was married to her sweetheart of 40 years, Thomas Jasper "Jack" Davis who preceded her in death. Out of that union, she is survived by, a son, Thomas Jeffrey Davis and a daughter, June Davis-Loving and husband Charles. She is also survived by a faithful and loving brother, Robert Buren Nuckols and a sweet, kind, and devoted sister, Pearl Marie Nuckols Coles. She was rewarded with six grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, close family and friends. She was rewarded with gentle, loving, God-sent caregivers and friends, Deborah Sandidge, Julia Dews as well as Gwen and Tammy from Gentle Shepherd Hospice. Joanne was a lifelong servant working for God's Kingdom her entire life. The family wishes to thank everyone for all the acts of kindness that they gave to Joanne and her entire family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at New Prospect Baptist Church with Pastors Doug Turner, Dwight Mays, and Aaron Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Allwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2209 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Monroe, VA 24574. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA 24572
Dec 24
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
11:00AM
New Prospect Baptist Church
2209 Buffalo Springs Turnpike
Monroe, VA 24574
