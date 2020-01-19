Jane Layne Davis, 79, of Madison Heights, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ronald Lee Davis. Born March 14, 1940, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Randall Pryor Layne and the late Gertrude Leebrick Layne. Jane was a member of First Baptist Church of Court Street. She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Jane is survived by her two sons, Mark Edward Davis and his wife, Sherry Ann, of Amherst and Christopher Noel Davis and his wife, Amanda, of Madison Heights; two brothers, Randall "RC" C. Layne of Richmond and Edward "Pat" L.. Layne and his wife, Judy, of Lynchburg; two sisters, Martha Arrowood and her husband, Butch, of Lynchburg and Mary Campbell of Madison Heights; four grandchildren, Jacob Davis, Chase Davis, Maddox Davis and Nora Davis; and a number of other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Dr. Derik Hamby officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Horizon's Opportunities, 2215 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Davis, Jane Layne
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.