James "Jim" Edwin Davis James "Jim" Edwin Davis, 61, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home in Round Hill, Va. Jim was born November 26, 1958, in Bedford, Virginia, the son of William and Hilda Davis. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Nancy; son, Matthew; daughter, Kathleen; and siblings, William (Susan Davis), Brenda (Renwick Rohadfox), Margaret (Dwain Branham), and George (Tina Davis). A juggernaut (Jim's favorite word) in every way, Jim was a larger than life influence on anyone and everyone he came in contact with. His loves in life were his family, friends, work, travel, hiking and golfing. Some of Jim and Nancy's favorite times were hiking with their children, Matt and Kathleen in the North Carolina mountains, Glacier, Yosemite, Maine and Vermont. His 18 years of work for BB&T led him to become an Executive Vice President for the Corporate Banking group and a mentor and friend to many he worked with. He loved and valued the relationships he developed and helping his colleagues to grow. He loved to travel, exploring new places with his family and creating shared memories. You could always count on Jim to find a stranger that knew a mutual friend no matter where he was. He loved meeting new people and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He found a distraction from the day to day on the golf course. He spent many weekends walking the course with friends, always playing better if there was competition on the line. His love of people was a driving force in his work and in his personal life. Acting as a leader meant being a coach. Being a friend meant giving advice. Being a husband and father meant caring, protecting, and providing. A graveside service will be held in Amherst County where Jim grew up. A memorial service for all to attend will be held at a later date to be announced.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.