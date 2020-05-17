Wednesday, October 29, 1941 - Thursday, May 14, 2020 Harriet Simrell Davis, 78, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was the wife of Bob C. Davis for eight years. Born on Wednesday, October 29, 1941, in Decatur, Ala., Harriet was a daughter of the late William D. Simrell Sr. and the late Ruth Blackwell Simrell. In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by her first husband, Don Callaway. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Carey Callaway and his wife, Phaedra, Danny Callaway and his wife, Karen, and Chad Callaway and his wife, Karis; grandchildren, Izat, Elias, Simerell, and Quinlan Callaway; a brother, William D. Simrell Jr., and his wife, Paula; a sister, Suzanne Yarbrough and her husband, Steve, and Bob's children, Joy Aguila and her husband, Keith, Lori Barnard, and their children, Abigail, Abraham and Amanda. Harriet was a dedicated Christian and had a love for The Lord. She was a dedicated prayer warrior. Her daily commitment was to go to her prayer room for at least an hour and a half daily. Other times she would go to her prayer room for special prayer. Then she would read her Bible, read devotional books and have her time of prayer. Harriet had a love for people. She had a deep desire to share Jesus with people. She wanted them to have a relationship with Jesus and see them grow in The Lord. She led the prayer ministry at Thomas Road Baptist Church for several years. She taught ladies at churches and statewide through The Southern Baptist Convention. She received a special blessing from serving with Bob at Concord Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a love for the outdoors and nature and enjoyed traveling. A celebration of Harriet's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Hollandsworth and the Rev. Dr. Bob C. Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Beulah Baptist Church or Concord Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
