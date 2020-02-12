Gary Ward Davis, 75, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at home with his wife of 54 years, Nancy, by his side. Gary fought courageously against cancer for seven years. Gary was born and raised in Burlingame, Kan. He received a BS degree from California State Univ. in Dominguez, Hills. Gary worked with private companies in Calif., N.C., and Va. before taking a job with the DOD as a computer programmer. One of his favorite assignments was working at the United States Naval Hospital in Okinawa. In 2000, Gary retired to Monroe, Va. where he could enjoy observing wildlife on his dream property. Living behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy; sisters, Marilyn (Larry) Elgin and Geraldine Dorr of Burlingame, Kans., Ardelle Tillish of Kansas City, Kans.; and brother, Kent Davis of Topeka, Kans. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Norma Shrader Davis; and a brother, Dale Davis. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Amherst County, PO Box 614, Amherst, VA 24521 or to Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24501. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.