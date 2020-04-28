Gary Joseph Davis, 42, of Bedford, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. This is the day he made his first steps into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on Friday, June 17, 1977, in Bedford County, a son of Joseph H. Davis and mom, Josephine Ford Davis, of Bedford, and his biological mother, Vicky Dooley of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Sarah Davis, maternal grandparents, Carson and Joyce Craig, uncle, Clayton Markham and cousin, Chris Markham. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Jennifer Alderman (Craig), Tracy Jennings; his brothers, Jeremy H. Davis (Jessica), TJ Dooley (Samantha), Travis Dooley (Sheena), step-brothers, Dennis Ford (Robin), Tony Ford (Kim); step-sister, Becky Scruggs; his aunts, Brenda Hardy (Sam), Carolyn Markham, Barbara Owsley (Bill); uncle, Tony Davis (Janice); special friend, Matt Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service at Sedalia Baptist Church in Sedalia, Va., will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.