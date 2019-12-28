Floyd William Davis, 73, of 155 Hunting Ridge Drive, Hurt, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Patricia Graham Davis for twenty-two years. He was born on September 8, 1946, in Pittsylvania County, a son of Ella Tuck Davis of Fla., and the late Oscar Gatewooding Davis. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Floyd "Buddy" Davis (Jill) of Forest, and Terry Allen Davis of Grit; a daughter, Kristy Kowalsky (Jason) of Rustburg; a stepson, SFC Christopher Ashwell (Lucia) of Honolulu, Hawaii; a stepdaughter, Athena Ashwell of Boonesboro; two brothers, Kenneth Davis (Donna) of Hurt, and Scott Davis of Fla.; a sister, Peggy Chaney of Altavista; four grandchildren and four step grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista with interment to follow at Green Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the American Lung Asso., 9702 Gayton Rd. #110, Richmond, VA 23238-4907. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
6:00PM-7:30PM
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Finch and Finch Chapel
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
