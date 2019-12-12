Edna Mae Davis, 70, of Altavista, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. A funeral service will be held at Chapel Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Viewing will be held 30 minutes prior to the hour of service. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is serving the family.
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate.