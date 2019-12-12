Edna Mae Davis, 70, of Altavista, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Lynchburg General Hospital. A funeral service will be held at Chapel Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Viewing will be held 30 minutes prior to the hour of service. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is serving the family.

