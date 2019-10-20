Da'Marion De'Antonio Davis, 7 months old, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at MCV Medical Center. He was born on March 2, 2019, to De'Antonio Davis and Dayshia Braxton. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Day'Dion Davis. Those left to cherish his memories in addition to his parents, are his materal grandparents, Carroll Mays and Farrah Braxton; and paternal grandparent, Andrea Davis and George Waller A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

