Betty Hamlett Davis, 80, of Vernon Hill, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Brookneal. She was the wife of the late Troy Davis. Mrs. Davis was born in Charlotte County, on December 29, 1939, a daughter of the late Harry James Hamlett and Ollie Blackstock Hamlett. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Jane Hamlett of Brookneal, and Toni H. Irby of Charlotte Court House; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

