Arlene McLane Davis, 86, of Monroe, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, at Noah's Landing with loving family by her side. Born on August 30, 1933, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert Crawford Worley Sr. and Lillian Moorman Worley. Arlene graduated from E.C. Glass High School. She worked for General Electric, but most of her career was spent in serving the fashion needs of the Lynchburg community and beyond. Arlene had a long and very successful tenure managing the Band Box, Silhouette, and Lazarus boutiques, along with modeling. She greeted every customer with her dazzling smile and kindness, however, most would say her unwavering faith in God and her limitless caregiving and compassion for others made her who she was. Her entire life was committed to caring for those most in need. She was widowed at an early age when the love of her life, Frank, lost his battle with cancer. She devoted the next 13 years of her life raising and caring for her children, while always helping others in need. She eventually remarried to Stuart and within their first year of marriage, he suffered a massive stroke. Doctors told her he wouldn't live through another year, but Arlene never gave up and cared solely for him for over 20 years alongside her ailing sister and father. Her favorite saying was "Tough times don't last but tough people do." She always pressed forward with her incredible smile and the joy of the Lord in her heart. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Arlene was a wonderful mother to her two children, Barry Lee McLane of Charlottesville, Va., and Robyn McLane Frampton (Edmund) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to her grandchildren, Brady Lee McLane (Leslie) of Richmond, Va., Jenna McLane Schmaltz (Andrew) of Charlottesville, Va., Macy Leeanne McLane of Charlotte, N.C., Hanna McLane Frampton Pratt (Ian) of Charlotte, NC, and Lillian Gregorie Frampton of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Addison, Brody and Kinsley Schmaltz. She has two brothers, William Worley and Robert Worley, Jr. (Donna) of Lynchburg, Va. along with many nephews, nieces and other relatives. Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Frank Herbert McLane; her husband, Stuart Jasper Davis; her parents, her brothers, Julian and Lawrence Worley; and her sisters, Beatrice Christine Worley, Tabitha Worley Barham, and Dorothy Worley. Arlene was a longtime member of Fairview Christian Church and supported many other organizations. Visitation for Arlene will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Worley Prayer Chapel at Liberty University with the Reverend Steve Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank all of their relatives and friends for their tremendous support and love that allowed Arlene to live an independent life until recent months. In addition, they would like to give a special thank you to Kim Moisa of Noah's Landing and her team for the incredible care of Arlene. In addition to flowers, please make memorial gifts to Fairview Christian Church, 2701 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or to Liberty University 71 Club Scholarship Fund, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg, VA 24515. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
