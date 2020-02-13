Arlene McLane Davis, 86, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at RC Worley Prayer Chapel at Liberty University, 101 Carter Glass Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home. Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

