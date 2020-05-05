Clarence Aubrey Davidson Jr., 86, of Spout Spring, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Nannie Mae Davidson. Born in Appomattox, November 9, 1933, he was a son of the late Minnie Johnson and Clarence Aubrey Davidson Sr. Clarence was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was a farmer, worked at J.D. Martin's wood yard, and retired from Thomasville Furniture Co. He is survived by his sister, Agnes Reynolds and husband, Albert "Al" of Spout Spring; two step sons, Richard "Dick" Smith and wife, Kim of Davenport, Fla., and Clarence Edward Smith and wife, Betty Jo of Appomattox; three step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and two nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Liberty Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Rusty Small officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations please consider Appomattox County Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

