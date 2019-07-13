Helen Eggers Davidson, 86, of Forest, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born on October 27, 1932, she was the last surviving child of the late Charles Franklin Eggers Sr. and Bonnie Perry Eggers. Helen was the one and only love of her beloved husband and "Swee Dee", Bobby Davidson for 61 years, before his passing in August of 2017. After graduating from New London Academy in 1952 and marrying the love of her life Bobby on June 9, 1956, Helen had a very honorable career as a devoted wife and mother. Strong will, determination and hardworking were among the many traits she inherited and shared with her seven other siblings, Albert Eggers (Dorothy), Vera Tucker (Fred), Mattie Droog (Adrian), Estelle Arnette (Bill), Vada Barrett (Jack), Charles (Jr.) Eggers (Eve), and Ralph (Jim) Eggers (Pat), all of whom who preceded her in death. In 2011, she endured the terrible loss of their oldest daughter, Delores Scott to ovarian cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Wilkerson and her husband, Maxey; son-in-law, Jed Scott of Salem, Va.; a very special and dear niece, Diane Hawkins of S.C. and a host of nephews and nieces. Helen was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church. Dr. Jim Alley and John Stephens will be taking part in the graveside service at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider some of Helen's favorite charities, The Billy Graham Evangelistic Assoc. or The Disabled American Veterans. We would like to extend a special thank you to Tonya Finnerty of Gentle Shepherd Hospice. Her special care and compassion went far beyond any expectations. All the many prayers from friends and family will continue to uplift and be a blessing in the upcoming days. We rest assured that Helen is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and has been reunited with her loved ones. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
