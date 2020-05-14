A graveside service for Damita "Meme" Mays Davidson, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Scott Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

