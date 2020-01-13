A funeral service for Dr. John J. Daniels, 84, of Forest, Va., will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Tilley officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.
Daniels, Dr. John J.
To plant a tree in memory of John Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.