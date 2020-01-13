A funeral service for Dr. John J. Daniels, 84, of Forest, Va., will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Tilley officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.

