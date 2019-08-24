John Willie "Bill" Daniel Jr., 86, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence. Born in Lynchburg, on February 28, 1933, he was the son of the late John W. Daniel and Virgie Mathews Daniel. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from GE/Ericsson. Bill was a racing fan and was a sports car enthusiast. He had several hobbies including photography and cross-stitching. He also enjoyed the beach and fishing. In addition to his parents, his wife, Edith Marie Daniel and two sisters, Patsy Drumheller and Ruby Jones, preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Leigh Daniel of Charlottesville; two sons, John William Daniel and Joey A. Daniel and his wife, Kitty, all of Lynchburg; two grandsons, Michael Joseph Daniel and W Bruce Steever II, and a number of nieces and nephews. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Celebrant Polly Starnes officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
