Vivian Guill Dalton, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at her daughter's, Julie, residence after a long battle with kidney disease. Born on December 11, 1933, in Lynchburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late John Wesley Guill and Dora Walker Evans Guill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carson W. Dalton of Altavista; her sister, Gladys Guill Walthall; and a brother, John Guill. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry W. Hall and Julie A. Williams (Wendy Self); and a sister, Dorothy "Dot/Dootsie" Guill McDaniel; brother, Wesley Guill; three grandsons, Christopher Crickenberger and wife, Candi, Nicholas Crickenberger and wife, Cyndi, and Jeffery Crickenberger and wife, Christal; five great grandsons; three great-granddaughters; six nieces; four nephews; and good friend, Nancy Elam. Vivian was a graduate of E. C. Glass and had worked at Nationwide Insurance, Aerofin Corporation, and United Virginia Bank. After retiring, she enjoyed working demos at various local stores. She was previously a member of Parkview United Methodist Church and though no longer able to attend, Southview United Methodist Church (Christ's Community Fellowship United Methodist Church). She had also attended Eastbrook Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, and bowling. The family would like to thank the Centra Hospice nurses for their care; and a special thank you to her aide, Kim Sherburne, from Centra Hospice for her wonderful and compassionate care during her final days. The family would also like to thank Kim, one of her aides from Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation Center, for her kindness and tender care during a recent stay. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitten Funeral Home, 7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, Va. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Altavista Memorial Park, 642 Wards Road, Altavista, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Dalton family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Dalton, Vivian Guill
Service information
Jan 1
Visitation
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Jan 2
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:00PM
Altavista Memorial Park
642 Wards Rd
Altavista, VA 24517
