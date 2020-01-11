Kenneth Wayne Dalton Sr., 62, of Madison Heights. passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debra J. Dalton. Born in Lynchburg, December 17, 1957, he was the son of James T. Dalton of Evington and Peggy Campbell Dalton of Monroe. He was a truck driver for many years having crossed the country many times. He was also a welder and enjoyed hiking in the mountains and camping. One brother, Donnie Dalton, preceded him in death. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his son, Kenneth Wayne Dalton Jr. of Lynchburg; his daughter, Michelle Harrison of Forest; two brothers, Roger Dalton of Monroe and Jimmy Dalton of San Antonio, Texas; and five grandchildren, Christopher Orange, Darrian Dalton, Tristan Harrison, Lauren Harrison and Caden Harrison. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Larry Pauley officiating. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send codolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
Jan 13
Celebration of Life
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
