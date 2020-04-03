Snowie Ann Elliott Dalton, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on March 16, 1949, in Lynchburg, and was the daughter of the late Hattie S. Elliott and Robert C. Elliott Sr. Snowie loved to garden and plant flowers but her true excitement came from spending time with her family and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a younger brother, Charles B. Elliott Sr. Snowie leaves behinds a loving husband of over 50 years, James O. Dalton; two children, Charles R. Dalton and wife, Deborah and Wendy D. Tyree and husband, Thomas; three beautiful grandchildren, where were her whole world, Charlotte Dalton, Lukas Dalton, and Valeriann Dalton; brother, Robert C. Elliott Jr. and wife, Linda; sister, Mary "Penny" Mitchell and husband, Hugh; three nieces, Carisa Culbertson and family, Pam Sherlin and family, and Debra McKinney and family; two nephews, Allan Mitchell and family and Charles B. Elliott Jr.; two special aunts, Shirley Grovenor and family and Mary Grovenor and family; and numerous cousins and their families. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.
