On Monday, December 23, 2019, God opened his arms and welcomed Samuel Jesse Dalton into his presence. Samuel was the 19 month old son of Andrew C. Dalton Jr. and Heather Alexander Dalton. He was affectionately known as "TamTam"or "Little Bean" and was born on May 8, 2018, at Virginia Baptist. Samuel was a very sweet little guy who will be missed very much by us all. Samuel was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Andrew C. Dalton Sr. and Ronnie Alexander. In addition to his loving parents, Andrew C. Dalton Jr. and Heather A. Dalton, he is survived by his siblings, Ethan Dalton, Kallie Dalton, Julie Dalton, Nathaniel Dalton, and Andrew C. Dalton III; great-grandmother, Virginia Brown; great-grandfather, Jesse Burton; grandparents, David and Teresa Burton and Shirel Bryant; uncles, Matthew Burton and Phillip Alexander and wife, Susan and their children, Halley Adcock and Christian Alexander; aunts, Laurie Wheeler and her children, Logan and Grayson Wheeler; Kristin Pascua and husband Henry, and numerous TImberlake Baptist church family and friends. A celebration of Samuel's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Timberlake Baptist Church, 21395 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, with Pastor Stephen Conley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Dalton family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Dalton, Samuel Jesse
