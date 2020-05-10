Paul Leftwich Dalton of Arlington, Va., passed away on May 5, 2020, he was 79 years old. He resided in Davis Community in Wilmington, N.C. He was lovingly cared for and respected in his last years. He was the son of Margaret S. Dalton and Newman W. Dalton. He leaves behind his sister, Suzanne D. Small and her husband, Al G. Small and nephew, Ryan S. Small. Paul was born in Lynchburg, Va. He attended E.O. Glass High School and was a graduate of Lynchburg University. His great passion was in radio and television which lead to his lengthy career at Public Broadcasting in Arlington, Va. He enjoyed all the Arts that the D.C. area offered. He loved classical music, theatre, museums and attending the Kennedy Center for appreciation of the many great performances. He was an avid traveler, loved and appreciated all cultures as well as an advocate for all human rights. He was a quiet, gentle, kind man. He loved nature especially the tropics and had a tenderness for all animals. He will be greatly missed by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

