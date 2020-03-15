Mary Elizabeth Miller Dalton, 92, of Danville, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of the late, Thomas Tony Dalton. Born on January 16, 1928, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late George R. Miller and the late Madie Mae Hammock Miller. She was of Baptist faith. She was a retired employee of Paktron where she worked for 16 years. She also worked for Craddock Terry Shoe Company and cleaned many banks in the Lynchburg area. She loved crocheting, knitting, crafts, and cooking. She wore patches for Research Center, Lynchburg. In addition to husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lena Tubb and Ethel Hall, and a brother, Willie Earl Miller. She is survived by her three children, Peggy Marie Dalton Woodall, Elizabeth Dale Dalton Robertson, and Mark Thomas Dalton; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Reginia Robertson Towler and Rhonda Lynn Dalton Worsham; two great-grandsons, Cody Wayne Towler and Justin Michael Towler; and devoted friends, Peggy White, Jerry Slaughter, and Tom Saunders. A graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
