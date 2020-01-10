Lester Miles Dalton, 93, of 1872 Wards Road, Hurt died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Autumn Care of Altavista. He was the husband of the late Blanche Dillard Dalton. He was born July 9, 1926 in Pittsylvania County, a son of the late Champ Alfred Dalton and Eliza Vassar Dalton. He was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church, a retired carpenter for English, Inc and United States World War II Army veteran. Lester was a small kind gentle man. He is survived by a number of nieces, nephews and their families; including Sharon Rowland of Gretna who they helped raise; a nephew, Glenn Dalton and a special friend Audrey Newman of Altavista. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Clifton, Berkley, Chesley, Ossie, Eldridge and Gus Dalton; and five sisters, Nellie Ridgeway, Clara Thorton, Hettie Barbour, Annie Dalton and Ola Dalton. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Altavista Memorial Park by the Rev. Steve Morris with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider New Bethel United Methodist Church, 3185 Grit Rd., C/O Kaye Scruggs, Hurt, VA 24563. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
