Helen Vinez "Pete" Worsham Dalton, 83, of Altavista, died on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late Chesley Howell Dalton Jr. She was born on July 7, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Walter Williams Worsham and Carrie Moon Worsham. She was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and retired from BGF after thirty-nine years of service. She enjoyed crocheting and collecting dolls, depression glass, and antiques. She is survived by three sons, Mark Roberts of Reddick, Fla., Gary Roberts and his wife, Cindy, of Gretna, and Keith Roberts and his wife, Elsie, of Hurt; two stepsons, Gary Dalton and his wife, Jennie, of Bennettsville, S.C., and Phillip Dalton and his wife, Tamera, of Hurt; a stepdaughter, Teresa Ford and her husband, Rick, of Greensboro, N.C.; five grandchildren, Chris Ford, Cameron Crumpler, Whitney Roberts, Cody Roberts, and Susan Roberts; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Hancock. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Carlton Gunter and the Rev. Carl Burger with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Penuel Baptist Church, 2770 Wards Rd., Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
