Gordon Sinclair Dalton, 81, of Rustburg, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Halifax County November 11, 1938, he was a son of the late Jesse Beddington Dalton and Homie Eanes Dalton. Gordon was also preceded in death by three siblings, Frances Motley, Effie Epperson and Janie Blanks. Gordon was retired from the Airport Chevron and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Gordon is survived by his three children, Beverly Woody (Mike) of Lynchburg, Gordon B. Dalton (Tammy) of Richland, Mo., Chris Dalton (Heather) of Evergreen, and their mother Janis M. Cage of Rustburg; six grandchildren; and four great-grandsons. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, Alton Dalton (Gloria), Avery Dalton and Lillian Littles; and his companion, Doris Haley. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
