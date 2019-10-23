Cuyler Ramsey "Pete" Dalton Cuyler Ramsey "Pete" Dalton Jr., 73, of Jackson Springs, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Altavista, Va., on August 20, 1946, he was the son of the late Cuyler R. and Agnes Henderson Dalton Sr. Pete was raised in Campbell County, Virginia and after his high school graduation he went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He returned home after an honorable discharged and attended Lynchburg College. Pete was an avid and skilled golfer. In 2012, he settled in the Sandhills and had been a member of the West End U.M.C. Pete was the husband of Sandra Brooks Dalton. He was the father of Debbie Laucher and her husband, Tim, of Danville, Ind., Nancy Cole and her husband, Michael, of Foxfire, and Cuyler R. Dalton III. and his wife, Bridget, of Lynchburg, Va. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Ms. Cameron and Dalton Cole, Harley and Jade Dalton and Paige and Carly Laucher. Pete was the great-grandfather of Lorelai. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
