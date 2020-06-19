Lillie Mae Daniel Cyrus, 84, died on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center. She was born in Virginia on February 1, 1936, the daughter of the late John Wesley Daniel and Thelma Hale Daniel. She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Lynn Cyrus and Donald Leon Cyrus Jr. Mrs. Cyrus is survived by her daughter, Pamela Cyrus; ten grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, 3000 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

